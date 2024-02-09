Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles much of Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Los Angeles Friday afternoon, shaking parts of Southern California from nearly Santa Barbara to Orange County.

The quake struck roughly six miles northwest of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains, with initial tremors hitting just after 1:45 p.m. followed by a couple of small aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. An initial estimate listed its magnitude as 4.8

Good afternoon Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.6 earthquake about 7 miles northwest of Malibu at 1:47 pm? See: https://t.co/jgbFUtZkxL The #ShakeAlert system was activated. @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA pic.twitter.com/Ig4rmuasb9 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) February 9, 2024

No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been reported, but the Los Angeles Fire Department asked residents to check on at-risk neighbors, particularly seniors living alone.

After surveying your home for #quake damage and assuring no injuries, please check on your pets and at-risk neighbors, especially seniors living alone. When you're sure all is OK, please help #earthquake science by completing this @USGS survey: 🔗https://t.co/OOfEXlaJzI — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) February 9, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

