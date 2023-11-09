Live updates from the 3rd Republican presidential debate

Five Republican candidates held the third GOP presidential debate on Wednesday in Miami, meeting to discuss U.S. foreign policy and the war in Israel.

Taking the stage Wednesday were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson were not present at the debate, since the Republican National Committee tightened polling requirements to qualify.

The first questions to candidates concerned Donald Trump's bid for the White House, his mounting legal troubles and how they would differentiate themselves from him as president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Trump for not attending the debates and defending his border policies. Nikki Haley criticized budget deficits under the Trump administration.

Candidates called out their own party's performance in Tuesday's elections, and pitched themselves as solutions to the GOP's problems.

“I’m sick of Republicans losing,” DeSantis said.

Candidates weighed in with messages they would convey to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the country battles Hamas.

"Finish them," Haley said of Hamas, adding that Iran, as well as Russia and China, shared some blame for the support of Hamas.

Former President Trump held a rally of his own near the debate venue in the Miami suburb of Hialeah, where he attempted to reach the state's Cuban community. Speakers addressed the crowd both in English and Spanish.

Trump is still widely considered the front-runner for the Republican nomination for President. In a Quinnipiac University poll released Nov. 1, Trump held a commanding overall lead among the expected GOP candidates, with 64% of Republican or Republican-leaning respondents saying they would vote for him.

This story will be updated live as Wednesday's debate goes on.

