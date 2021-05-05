Mother-daughter nurse duo shares special bond on Mother's Day

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A mother-daughter nurse duo at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center said they are so lucky to have had each other at the hospital this past year.

Christal Morello and her daughter, Amber Haliburton, share a special bond. Haliburton is a new nurse, joining the ranks during a pandemic, and her mother is an experienced one.

"She's able to be here with me," Morello said.

"She's definitely somebody to be proud of and look up to," Haliburton said. "I'm very lucky."

Haliburton said she became a nurse because of her mom.

"She's a really good nurse, so she kind of influenced me," she said. "When I was little, she would come home and tell me stories. She used to work nights growing up."

Both never imagined nursing in 2020. But they said they are grateful to have a special shoulder to lean on to navigate the murky waters of the past year.

"It's nice to have somebody to talk to that knows what I'm talking about," Morello said. "Now she really understands — when I'm talking about medical stuff — what I mean."

Now as one generation of nurses teaches another, they both agree it's a special career.

"It's definitely worth it," Haliburton said. "Definitely. It can be a bit hectic and stressful, but it's worth it."

A special career made even more special on Mother's Day.

Haliburton has a daughter and they said only time will tell if she chooses nursing as well.

This story was originally published by Tory Dunnan on Scripps station WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.