Artist creates portrait of Betty White using only lipstick

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFTS) — A Florida artist created a portrait of Betty White using only lipstick.

Alexis Fraser goes by "Lipstick Lex" on Instagram. Her social media accounts highlight her artwork.

"First of all, it's all so fun because it's something that's totally new and different," she said.

"You can manipulate it and smudge it with brushes. You can draw directly with it, but I like to put it on too and put my kisses into my pieces too," Fraser added.

Fraser said she always had a soft spot for Betty White.

"I grew up with her on the television. She's always been sort of America's favorite grandma and I knew I wanted to create a piece in honor of her legacy for her 100th birthday and this was before she passed," said Fraser.

White passed away on Dec. 31, 2021. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17.

Fraser is auctioning her artwork. She says proceeds will go to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"The starting bid is $750 dollars and it's running until this following Monday so people can go ahead and donate directly to the shelter or if they want to claim this truly one-of-a-kind piece of Betty White, young, sassy Betty White and it's there for them," said Fraser.

Fraser and her family just adopted two kittens from the humane society. She hopes proceeds from her portrait of Betty White can help other stray animals.

"She just offered the world joy and hope, positivity and laughter. I think all of us want to see more of that within ourselves and within each other as well," said Fraser.

This story was originally reported by Julie Salomone on abcactionnews.com.