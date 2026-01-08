An easy winter treat: Homemade whipped cream

Sometimes the simplest treats are the ones that feel the most indulgent. On cold winter nights, a dollop of fresh whipped cream can turn an everyday dessert into something special.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise shows how easy it is to ditch the can and make homemade whipped cream. It’s a quick, family-friendly recipe that can be dressed up with sprinkles, cinnamon or whatever you have on hand.
Homemade Whipped Cream (and frozen whipped cream drink bombs)
Ingredients
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar - swap in sugar alternative if preferred
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- Add the whipping cream to the bowl of a stand mixer.
- Turn the mixer onto the low setting and begin to whisk the cream.
- Once bubbles start to form, turn the setting up to medium and continue to whisk for 1-2 minutes.
- Turn the power level up to high and continue to whisk until peaks begin to form. Watch the cream closely; if you let this whisk too long, it will turn to butter.
- Add the sugar and vanilla and mix for another 1-2 minutes until fully combined.
- Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for 24 hours.
- For a fun twist, add dollops of the whipped cream onto a parchment-lined sheet pan and freeze. Leave plain or top with cinnamon or sprinkles.
- Once completely frozen, store into a reusable baggie or freezer-safe container. Use on top of coffee, hot chocolate, or tea.