A sweet way to start the new year: Make a reimagined pignoli cookie

The new year is often about fresh starts, but sometimes the best way to begin is by revisiting something familiar.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise and her mom are doing just that, baking up a creative twist on the classic Italian pignoli cookie. It’s a reminder that New Year’s resolutions don’t have to be big or complicated. Sometimes, all it takes is a new take on a favorite recipe to spark a little inspiration.

Pignoli Cookies (Makes about 20)

Ingredients



2 cups almond flour

¼ - ½ cup slivered almonds

¾ cup granulated sweetener of choice

2 egg whites and 1 egg white

1 tbsp orange extract

2 tsp almond extract

¼ tsp salt

Optional



½ cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the almond flour, sweetener, salt, orange zest, and almond extract. Stir well to evenly distribute the ingredients.

Use a separate bowl for the egg whites. Separate the egg whites from three eggs total. Place TWO whites into one bowl and one egg white into another bowl. Place the single egg white off to the side.

Tip: Reserve the yolks for another use like scrambled eggs or mayo!

