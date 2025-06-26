Gas prices remain stable for July 4th travelers despite Middle East tensions

As more than 61 million Americans prepare to hit the road for the Fourth of July holiday, according to AAA, many are keeping a close eye on gas prices amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Despite recent U.S. strikes on Iran, experts say holiday travelers won't see significant price increases at the pump immediately.

The national average for regular gas is about $3.22, AAA reported Wednesday. While that's up four cents from a week ago, it's still down 24 cents from the same time last year.

"The good news for right now is that gas prices are actually pretty cheap right now, even with everything happening in the world. The gas prices are still cheaper compared to last year, for the last few years, in fact," AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes said.

In the aftermath of U.S. strikes on Iran on Saturday, gas prices spiked before leveling off. If Iran were to shut off the Strait of Hormuz — a vital waterway where 20% of the world's oil consumption passes every day — oil prices would surge. However, Iran hasn't closed the strait before, and experts don't expect a major spike in gas prices right now.

For those planning holiday road trips, the South offers the best fuel prices, with several states selling gas for less than $3 per gallon, according to AAA. Western states are seeing higher prices, ranging from $3.30 to $4.60 per gallon.

"You can't really control the gas prices, but you can maximize your fuel economy," Paredes said.

Paredes recommends getting an early start to your journey.

"It makes your trip shorter and lessens the time you're stuck in traffic," he said.

Using apps to compare gas prices can also help travelers save money.

"You can go from one gas station to another, see how much, how drastically gas prices can change. You want to find those cheap gas stations, and those apps on your phone can really help," Paredes said.

Dave Martin, owner of Martin's Auto Repair in Phoenix, Arizona, suggests proper vehicle maintenance to improve fuel efficiency.

"Number one, make sure you keep airing your tires and you keep them up to the optimal pressure where they should be. And also, we'll save gas. If you've got low tire pressure, you're dragging, it's going to cost you more on fuel," Martin said.

Martin also recommends keeping your tank filled during hotter months. If the tank isn't insulated, the fuel pump will get hot and burn off gas more quickly.

"Just fill up the tank. And if you're on a low budget, just run it down to halfway and then fill it back up again, you know. But I always keep it above at least a quarter of a tank," Martin said.

Consumers also recommend using rewards programs at preferred gas stations to save money.

"I've saved probably about $300 over the last year. So it's worth it," a rideshare driver named Kelly said.

William Jordan, a Phoenix consumer, added: "I can get like a 30% off, 30 cents off a gallon, or 10 cents off a gallon. So I use Circle K quite often for my gas."

These are just some of the steps you can take to help keep some of your hard-earned cash in your wallet.

This story was originally reported by Jane Caffrey with the Scripps News Group station in Phoenix.