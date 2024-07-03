From Target and Trader Joe's to courts and banks, here's what will be open and closed on July Fourth

Waiting until the last minute to get those Fourth of July barbecue groceries? Don't worry; some stores will still have you covered.

Though the federal holiday means most government offices are closed, other businesses are staying open, albeit with limited hours for many.

But since the holiday is in the middle of summer and is among the busiest travel holidays of the year, most places that cater to visitors like hotels, gas stations and airports will be open — and busy.

Here's the lowdown on the Fourth of July hours for some of your likely regular stops.

Government and banking

Nearly all nonessential government employees are off work on federal holidays, like July Fourth, as most of their offices are closed in observance.

That includes U.S. Postal Service employees, so don't expect mail to be delivered. UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services will also not run on the holiday, though UPS and FedEx store hours will vary by location.

Other government offices considered nonessential that will be closed include the DMV and public libraries.

Public schools, courts, the stock market and most banks will also be closed, though ATM and online services will be available.

Grocery and retail

Many of the supermarket giants will run their Fourth of July schedules as if it isn't a holiday, while other retail stores are shaving hours off the start and tail end of the day or staying closed altogether.

In any case, it's a good idea to always check your local store's hours online or call ahead before making the trek.

Stores that say their stores will be open regular hours on July Fourth:



Walmart

Target

Publix

Kroger (including Ralphs, Fred Meyer, Food 4 Less, City Market, Pick 'n Save, Mariano's)

Albertsons (including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Pavilions, Tom Thumb)

CVS

Walgreens

Home Depot

TJX Companies (including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods)

Dollar General

Stores that say they'll be open for limited hours or have varied hours by location:



Trader Joe's stores will all be open until 5 p.m.

Sam's Club will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.

Aldi store hours will vary by location. You can check your store's hours here.

Whole Foods stores will vary by location. You can check your store's hours here.

Home Depot stores

Chains like McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Starbucks and Dunkin' will vary by location.

Costco is one of the only known large national retailers that will be closed on July Fourth.