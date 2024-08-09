Wendy's is offering $1 Frostys for a limited time. Here's when the deal ends

Any way you scoop it, there's really nothing better after a long, hot summer day than a cool cup of ice cream. But how you eat it is the real question, according to Wendy's, and now's the perfect time to find your answer.

The fast food chain announced Monday it's offering up sweet savings on its iconic Frosty for a limited time, and with the announcement came some interesting data points on how best to indulge in the treat.

From Aug. 5 until Sept. 15, Wendy's customers can enjoy a $1 small Classic Chocolate Frosty or try out the seasonal Triple Berry Frosty in its final days. A small will typically cost you anywhere from $1.69 to $2.49 depending on your location's menu.

Now the debate Wendy's posed in sharing the deal is this: How do you eat your Frosty?

If you're like me and 15% of Frosty fans whom Wendy's asked, you enjoy dunking a salty fry in the sweet treat. This option, the chain said, was most likely chosen by Gen Zers. The largest crew, 70%, goes for the good old spoon, and the other 15% are straw sippers.

Wendy's says its $1 Frosty deal "invites fans to grab a spoon, straw and fry, then decide" your favorite method.

It's a tempting question, and another ploy aiming to draw customers back to restaurants amid fast food's value wars.

Foot traffic in the fast food industry has slowed amid rising menu costs and decreased flexible spending. Chains from McDonald's and Taco Bell to Sonic and Starbucks have started introducing combo meals, $1 menus, increased rewards and more to try to win the inflation-weary consumer's dollar.

A recent report from consulting firm Revenue Management Solutions found consumers are visiting restaurants less than they used to, with nearly 40% of respondents saying they're cutting back on the area of spending.

Wendy's has already launched a $5 Biggie Bag, a $3 breakfast combo and a discounted Honey Buddy in recent months. So after the $1 Frosty deal is over, there might be another one coming.

But one thing to look forward to at the chain is what will replace the the Triple Berry treat. In years past, the chain has offered seasonal favorite flavors, like pumpkin spice and peppermint.