Homemade pizza for the ultimate Galentine’s night

Galentine’s night doesn’t need reservations — just good friends, good wine and really good pizza.

Skip the crowded restaurants and turn your kitchen into the coziest spot in town.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, is whipping up a light, fluffy dough and setting up a DIY pizza bar loaded with toppings so everyone can build their perfect slice.

Homemade Pizza

Ingredients



Whole wheat pizza dough

3 cups (340g) whole wheat flour

2 teaspoons baking yeast

1 teaspoon table salt

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons (25g) olive oil

3/4 cup lukewarm water

Instructions



Warm the orange juice and water to about 110F.

Pour this into a heat-safe glass bowl.

Add the honey and whisk together.

Add the yeast.

Let this sit off to the side for 5-10 minutes, or until the mixture becomes frothy.

While the yeast mixtures sits, mix the flour and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Once frothy, add the yeast mixture to flour.

Mix with a spatula, then using your hands until the dough comes together into a ball.

Let the dough sit for about 30 minutes to let the flour absorb the moisture.

Knead the dough on a clean, flat surface for 8-10 minutes.

Let the dough rise in the refrigerator overnight or up to 2 days.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and stretch or roll into pizza crusts.

Bake the pizza crust on a pizza pan or sheet pan at 350F for about 8-10 minutes, until it begins to stiffen.

Add desired sauce and toppings and bake until crust is crispy and cheese is melted.

Serve warm.

Set up a topping bar and let friends top their own pizza

