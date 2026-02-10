An elegant Valentine's Day steak dinner you can make at home

Want an elegant dinner without the restaurant price tag?
These sirloin steak roll-ups are stuffed with pesto and fresh greens and served with roasted garlic leeks and golden potatoes. The flavors are bold, but the techniques are simple.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows us how to bring it all together at home.
Sirloin steak roll-ups stuffed with pesto and greens with roasted garlic, leeks and golden potatoes
Makes about four servings
- 1- 1 ½ lb sirloin steak
- 1 cup basil pesto (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 cups baby spinach or mixed greens
- 2 oz grated pecorino romano cheese
- 1 lb golden potatoes, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 3 leeks, trimmed and cut into 1 inch rounds
- 3 tbsp avocado or olive oil, divided
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp granulated garlic
- ½ tsp salt, divided
- ½ tsp black pepper, divided
Optional garnish: Grated Pecorino romano cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
- Wash and cut the potatoes and leeks and add them to the sheet pan.
- Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tbsp of avocado oil and sprinkle with garlic powder and half of the salt and pepper. Toss the vegetables to evenly coat with the oil and seasonings.
- Spread the vegetables out in an even layer.
- Roast vegetables for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway, until the potatoes are tender and the leeks are lightly caramelized.
- While the vegetables roast, lay the sirloin slices flat on a cutting board.
- Cover the meat with a piece of parchment paper or plastic wrap.
- Gently pound with a rolling pin or meat mallet to an even thickness, about ¼-½ inch thick.
- Season the steak lightly with salt and pepper on both sides.
- Move the steak off to the side.
- Lay out long pieces of butcher twine across the cutting board about 2 inches apart, enough to run the length of your steak. They should be long enough to tie together once the steak is rolled.
- Lay the pounded steak over the twine.
- Spread a thin layer of pesto over one side of the steak.
- Add an even layer of the greens and pecorino romano cheese.
- Roll the steak tightly from one end to the other and secure with toothpicks if needed.
- Tie each piece of twine snuggly around the steak.
- Use a sharp knife to cut the steak between each piece of tied twine.
- In a small sauce pan, add the balsamic vinegar and honey.
- Turn on very low heat and let simmer as you cook the steak. It is done when it reduces by 25-50% and coats the back of a spoon like syrup.
- Heat the remaining oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the steak roll-ups and sear for 2–3 minutes per side, until browned and cooked to your desired doneness.
- Remove the steaks from the heat and place in a clean dish for rest for 2-3 minutes before serving.
- Plate the roasted vegetables, then steak, and drizzle with balsamic vinegar.
- Garnish with more grated cheese or fresh parsley if desired.