It's grilling season: A pit master offers up some tips and secrets

National BBQ week was just here, but grilling season isn't over as the weather in the U.S. continues to warm up and families and friends take their cooking outside.

Grilling can provide something for everyone, even those who want to cut back on — or who don't consume — meat. But, if you are grilling chicken, pork or beef, pit master Errol Roberts brought in some of his specialty items to explain how the experts do it.

He talked about some tips and secrets to impress your friends and family at your next cookout.

Roberts says you should think low and slow when you're cooking meat, and you don't always have to start marinating and preparing meat over night. Also, sauces are important at barbecues so whether you're a tangy Carolina fan or a sweet Memphis lover, there are many different ways to bring flavor to the meal.

Food and Drink For those cutting back on meat, chef shows how to do it during grilling season Scripps News Staff

Award-winning celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson explained earlier in the week how to add a deep, rich miso complexity to vegetables.

Samuelsson used a miso glaze that incorporated citrus to brush on vegetables before they are grilled, so that while they are cooking the sugars will caramelize and offer unique and exciting flavors. He says it's all about adding that umami element to your vegetables, which is a flavor profile that adds a sort of meaty depth.