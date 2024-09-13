Ben & Jerry's unveils new Kamala Harris-inspired ice cream flavor

First came President Biden and his love for ice cream, and now there's Vice President Kamala Harris and her coconut tree. Put them together... and you'll get something like Kamala's Coconut Jubilee, a new Ben & Jerry's flavor celebrating the Democratic candidate's campaign.

Inspired by Harris' viral question, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield partnered with political advocacy group MoveOn to create the limited-edition pint under the "Ben's Best" label as part of its get-out-the-vote tour.

Kicking off Sept. 16, the "Scoop the Vote" tour will make 20 stops across key battleground states — including Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania — by way of an ice cream truck. At each stop, Ben & Jerry themselves, elected officials, activists and other guests inside the truck will help people make a plan to vote by Nov. 5 while also handing out free ice cream.

Those aboard the ice cream truck will also raffle off the limited-edition pints of autographed Kamala's Coconut Jubilee, a coconut ice cream with caramel ripple and confetti stars that fans can also sign up to win on ScoopTheVote.com. Other "electorally-themed" ice cream flavors that will only be found on the tour include "Unburdened by What has Vanilla Bean," "Inauguration Celebration Birthday Cake," "Fight For Our Rights Sorbet" and "MoveOn Mobilizer Milk Chocolate."

"You can lick and say you care all you want, but if you’re not going for the big scoop — to get registered and vote — at the end of the day, all you've got is some drips down your shirt. Go big. Scoop the vote," Cohen said.

The coconut flavor is a nod to Harris' infamous 2023 speech in which she recounted one of her mother's sayings: "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you." The clip went viral soon after she announced her presidential campaign, and the meme was born.

In announcing the campaign, MoveOn said the "only thing more joyful than free ice cream" is "coming together as a country to elect Kamala Harris and Democrats down the ballot to protect our freedoms and futures!"

"We must push back against those trying to limit our freedoms and fight for an America where everyone can thrive," the campaign website says. "Together, we can defeat — and melt — MAGA Republicans at the ballot box this November and joyfully celebrate this inspiring moment with ice cream along the way!"

To find a "Scoop the Vote" event near you, click here.