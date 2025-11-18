5 Days of Feasting: Whipping up sweet and spicy baked cranberry brie bites

Who doesn’t love a good appetizer before that big Thanksgiving feast?

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is taking a holiday staple — cranberries — and turning them into a show-stopping bite that is sure to impress.

Here’s her recipe so you can wow your friends and family, too.

Sweet and Spicy Baked Cranberry Brie Bites

Makes 24 bites

Prep 20 min | Bake 20-22 min

Ingredients



½ of an 8oz wheel brie cheese (4 oz)

1-2 sheets puff pastry, thawed

½ cup fresh cranberries

3 tablespoons honey (plus more for drizzling)

1 jalapeno pepper, finely minced (seeded for mild heat, keep seeds for more spice)

1 small orange, juice and zest

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

Instructions



Preheat the oven to 375°F.

In a small saucepan over low-medium heat, combine cranberries, honey, pepper, orange juice, and orange zest.

Cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the mixture thickens slightly.

As the mixture cooks, cut puff pastry into small squares or rectangles, enough to cover the bottom and sides of each muffin tin well.

Add into the wells of a greased or non-stick muffin tray.

Top with a cube of brie.

Then, use a spoon to add some of the cranberry and pepper mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes.

Carefully remove from the oven and top with chopped walnuts.

Return to the oven and cook for an additional 10-12 minutes, until golden brown and puffed.

Let rest 10 minutes before serving.

Watch 5 Days of Feasting during "Morning Rush" all this week at 9:30 a.m. ET, streaming on Scripps News.