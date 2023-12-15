Jury delivers verdict in Rudy Giuliani's election defamation case

A Washington jury announced it has reached a verdict in a defamation damages case against Rudy Giuliani Friday.

Jurors deliberated for hours Thursday after the trial in Washington's federal courthouse.

A judge already ruled that Giuliani defamed Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, when he falsely alleged that they committed ballot fraud during Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

The jury's decision on Friday determines how much Giuliani would pay the two women in damages.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates.

