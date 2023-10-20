Israel confirms 2 US hostages held in Gaza have been released

The Israeli government has confirmed that Hamas released two American hostages on Friday.

A spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister's Office said Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter Natalie Raanan were received by security forces at the border of the Gaza Strip.

"They are on their way to a meeting point at a military base in the center of the country," the spokesperson said.

Prior to Israel's statement, Hamas said it had released two American hostages, a mother and daughter, for humanitarian reasons. The terrorist organization made the claim on its Telegram channel.

About 200 people were taken hostage when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. During that attack, more than 1,000 people were killed.

Israel Defense Forces has stated that nearly 30 of the hostages are children and up to 20 of them are at least 60 years old.

Hamas claims more than 20 of the hostages have been killed by Israeli airstrikes, along with about 4,100 others in Gaza.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

SEE MORE: Israeli hostage's partner speaks about her life and kidnapping

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com