Inside Michael Oher's lawsuit over his controversial conservatorship

Scripps News speaks with Michael Fletcher, a senior writer at ESPN who wrote this week about a lawsuit by former NFL tackle Michael Oher, who is petitioning a court to end a controversial conservatorship.

Fletcher writes that Oher's central claim is that he was never actually adopted by Leigh Anne Tuohy and Sean Tuohy as a teenager. Instead, according to the petition, Oher alleges that he was tricked into signing onto a conservatorship.

Oher, who was the subject of the 2009 film "The Blind Side," claims he was deceived by the Tuohys, who kept millions of dollars from him.

"Oher says that the conservatorship was put in place as a way to give the Tuohys control over his affairs," Fletcher told Scripps News. "In an adoption, he would have been part of the family, and thus held onto his agency. He would have his own power of attorney."

"The Blind Side" grossed more than $300 million, but Oher never received payments. In the petition, he's asked to be paid what he's owed, plus interest and damages.

The Tuohys have not yet filed a legal response.

"There are conflicting stories here," Fletcher said. "Oher says he suspects [The Tuohys] made a lot of money. The Tuohys at first said they made no money. And then later today they said they made some money but it was a very minor amount, and whatever they made, they shared with Michael Oher. I think that question's going to have to be resolved in court. But the petition certainly says that Oher's lawyer uncovered a document that showed contract terms, and that the film company paid the Tuohys $225,000, plus two and a half percent of essentially profits from the movie. And as we know, the movie grossed over 300 million dollars, cost roughly 30 million dollars to make. Obviously there are other expenses, but it will be interesting to see what the accounting shows. That's one of the things the legal petition asks for. An accounting of the money made from the film, and showing where the money went."

