Hulu cracking down on password sharing, including for Disney+, ESPN+

Hulu is cracking down on password sharing for its streaming services — including for Disney+ and ESPN+.

This means no more mooching off a family member's account for the platform's movies and shows if you're not under the same roof.

Customers were alerted of the change via email, in which the Disney-owned company said it has made changes to its subscriber agreement.

"Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. 'Household' means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein," Hulu said in its updated agreement.

The company said it may monitor account use and could limit or terminate service access at its discretion.

The terms of the agreement will take effect March 14.

The move follows the lead of others in the space, like Netflix, which also limited password sharing to combat a loss in subscribers and profit. Netflix now charges an additional $7.99 a month to users who share their account with a viewer who lives outside their household.

In an earnings call last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger suggested that a similar change was coming to its platforms.

"We're actively exploring ways to address account sharing and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," Iger had said in August.

