New Jersey reports two West Nile deaths amid mosquito-borne illness worries

Health officials in New Jersey are urging residents to take precautions around mosquitoes after two people died from West Nile virus.

The New Jersey Department of Health said the individuals who died were older adults from Cumberland and Mercer counties.

The state has reported a total of eight cases of West Nile virus this year — with seven of those individuals requiring hospitalization.

West Nile virus most commonly spreads to a person after an infected mosquito bites them. Health officials say that mosquitoes become infected after biting an infected bird.

"West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The virus is typically seen most during the summer and fall, which is peak mosquito season.

This week, Illinois and Wisconsin also reported deaths from West Nile virus.

"Although people with weakened immune systems tend to be at greatest risk, severe West Nile virus can occur in people of all ages," said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director Traci DeSalvo.

So far this year, there have been nearly 300 cases of West Nile virus reported in 33 states, according to CDC data.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, experts recommend:



Using insect repellent

Wearing loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and pants

Having screened windows and air conditioning to prevent indoor bites

Getting rid of any standing water

