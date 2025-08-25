Mediterranean diet may reduce dementia risk, study finds

A new study suggests the Mediterranean diet could significantly lower dementia risk, particularly for people carrying a major genetic indicator for Alzheimer's disease.

The research, published Monday in the journal Nature, found that the diet reduces dementia risk especially in people with the APOE4 gene.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes plant-based foods including fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. The diet also calls for little to no alcohol or red or processed meat.

Researchers discovered that people with two APOE4 genes reduced their probability of developing dementia by at least 35% when following the Mediterranean diet.

The comprehensive research followed 5,700 people for more than three decades, providing substantial long-term data on the diet's protective effects.

