US faces public health crisis due to prescription drug shortages, says ACP

The American College of Physicians issued a report on Monday indicating that a shortage of prescription medication is causing a "public health crisis."

The report states that this ongoing shortage is leading to poor health outcomes and placing significant strain on physicians and hospitals. It emphasizes that patient and physician administrative burdens exacerbate the shortage.

The report cites data from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the University of Utah Drug Information Service, which revealed that drug shortages spiked in 2023 and 2024. Medicines such as central nervous system therapies, antimicrobials, hormone agents, chemotherapies, and fluids and electrolytes are among those more likely to be in short supply.

Another key issue highlighted in the report is that low prices are often prioritized over sustainable and reliable production practices. It notes that medications lower in cost tend to be the ones more likely to be out of stock.

Additionally, the report states that health systems and practitioners are spending valuable resources trying to track down medications for patients.

“Prescription drugs are a crucial component of a physician’s toolkit and serve a life enhancing and sustaining role in millions of patients’ lives,” said Jason M. Goldman, president of the ACP. “Drug shortages are at a record high, causing tangible negative consequences on patient health and physicians’ ability to practice medicine. A successful effort to remedy the complex problem of shortages requires collaboration among several relevant entities, such as policymakers, manufacturers and health systems.”

The ACP suggests that compounding drugs can serve as a short-term solution but should not replace long-term fixes. Pharmacies can essentially sell copies of a patented drug if the FDA declares a shortage of that medication. But even then obtaining the raw materials to make compounded drugs can remain a challenge.

The American College of Physicians is urging the Food and Drug Administration to take action to mitigate shortages and strengthen the supply chain.