Judge blocks Trump administration’s revised childhood vaccine schedule

A federal court on Monday issued a stay that temporarily prevents federal health authorities from making major changes to the recommended childhood vaccination schedule, while a lawsuit against the changes plays out.

"The Court concludes that Plaintiffs are likely to succeed in showing that the reconstitution of ACIP and the January 2026 changes to the childhood immunization schedule violate the Administrative Procedure Act," the judge wrote in the ruling.

CHILDHOOD VACCINE CHANGES | US decreases the number of vaccines it recommends for every child

In June of 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would "reconstitute" the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which makes recommendations to the CDC on vaccination best practices.

"The new ACIP members will ensure that government scientific activities are informed by the most credible, reliable, and impartial scientific evidence available," the administration said at the time.

In January of 2026, the U.S. took the unprecedented step of dropping the number of vaccines it recommends for every child, leaving decisions about flu shots and vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus to families and their doctors.

Current CDC guidance recommends vaccination against 11 diseases and no longer calls for universal childhood vaccines for influenza, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus and respiratory syncytial virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.