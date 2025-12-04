CDC assisting in HIV outbreak in Maine

Maine is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address an HIV outbreak in the northern part of the state.

Over the past two years, health officials have reported 31 new HIV cases in Penobscot County. The outbreak has primarily affected people experiencing homelessness who inject drugs.

According to local reports, a six-person CDC team has traveled to Maine to help officials determine how the virus is spreading so they can develop protocols to support those infected and slow transmission.

State officials say Maine has already expanded access to HIV testing among people at higher risk. The state is also providing medication, safe-sex supplies and other harm-reduction services.

Maine is working to reduce stigma as well, reminding the public that HIV cannot be contracted through casual contact. Thanks to medical advances, people living with HIV can lead long and healthy lives if they take their medication consistently.

The most recent CDC data shows about 32,000 new HIV infections were reported nationwide in 2022. The agency aims to reduce that number to 3,000 by 2030.