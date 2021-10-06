Watch the 2021 More Than a Pink Ribbon Awards Event

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation (VBCF) hosted the 2nd Annual More Than a Pink Ribbon Awards and 30th Anniversary Commemoration event virtually via Zoom on Friday, October 1, at 11:30 a.m. The event helped kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month and honor leaders in Virginia who are making a difference in the lives of those impacted by this disease.
Posted at 5:19 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 17:19:30-04
