These events will be held to raise awareness about breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — The Sisters Network Central Virginia is back with its annual health forum, and it's finally in-person again. The event has been virtual for the last two years due to the pandemic.

There will be a panel of expert cancer physicians to answer questions. They plan to highlight triple-negative breast cancer, treatments, trials and disparities among African American women.

Statistics show Black women die at a higher rate from breast cancer. Members from the Sisters Network said that's why the health forum is so important — it encourages women to get their breast health questions answered, and to get a mammogram.

“It is wonderful that way we can have eye to eye contact. We can have visuals. You know. We can have conversations back and forth. Questions and answers. People can see the doctors visually you know to reach out to them,” Deborah Jackson, the event chair said.

The Sisters Network Central Virginia health forum is Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at 4700 Laburnum Avenue.

Click the link to register: Sisters Network Central Virginia (sistersnetworkcentralva.org)

“Our Laughter in the Rain” event is Sunday, Sept. 25, It’s at a new location, the Short Pump Hilton. It's a night of pampering and inspiration for breast cancer warriors and survivors. Cheryl Tankersley puts on this event every year.

The hair salon owner styles custom wigs for clients battling cancer. At the event, there will be food, prizes and the signature fashion show.

“Our goal is to give them a night filled with laughter and joy, compassion, knowledge. They're coming to make connections with other warriors and survivors. We need survivors there to encourage these women that you can do it. You can do it," Tankersley said.

To RSVP to the “Our Laughter in the Rain” event, click here.

Oct. 3 will be the fifth year for Reach Out For Life's "Swing for Pink" Golf Tournament. Teams of four can still sign up to play 18 holes of golf at Hunting Hawk. Reach Out for Life's top fundraiser helps to provide free mammograms to women who can't afford one, and the money raised stays in Central Virginia.

“They are all able to get access to a free mammogram through Reach Out for Life so that everyone has the opportunity for detection of breast cancer,” Norah Lind, the executive director said.

How to register and to be a sponsor, click here.

CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will emcee the ‘Swing for Pink’ event in October. Reba Hollingsworth will emcee the Sisters Network Central Virginia’s health forum. Reba and Tracy Sears will emcee the ‘Our Laughter in the Rain’ event in September.