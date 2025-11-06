Young mother diagnosed with cancer after noticing something was off while breastfeeding

RICHMOND, Va. — Nicole Hansen never imagined that at 33 years old, she would be fighting breast cancer while working at the very place that would save her life. In February, the mother of three young children noticed something wasn't right after breastfeeding.

"I had this lump that I thought was a clogged duct, but it never went away," Hansen said.

Just 90 days after starting her new job as Director of Executive Communications at VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, Hansen received devastating news.

"I was diagnosed three months to the day after I started working here with Stage 2B3A breast cancer," Hansen said. "It was a shock. It was a huge shock."

Hansen works closely with Director Dr. Robert Winn at the cancer center, where she has witnessed the facility's national impact firsthand.

"It's been such an honor to see the national impact Massey is having," Hansen said.

As a former television news reporter, Hansen is now telling her own story to show that patients can survive and thrive after breast cancer at any age.

"I was terrified. I love working at a cancer center because I get to see people fight. I get to see people come through this, but at 33 years old, I didn't know anybody who had breast cancer that was my age," Hansen said.

Dr. Kandace McGuire, Chief of Breast Surgery at Massey, says Hansen's case reflects a concerning pattern.

"We're seeing a disturbing and increasing trend of breast cancer in young women," McGuire said.

According to the CDC, in 2022 more than 27,000 new breast cancer cases were reported in women younger than 45.

McGuire says it's difficult to pinpoint a cause for breast cancer in younger women because many factors can contribute to the disease.

She emphasizes the importance of early detection.

"What I tell young women all the time is to be breast aware. In your teens start doing a self-exam. It's controversial. In some organizations will say it's not worthwhile. But it's always worthwhile to know yourself and know when something is off," McGuire said.

Hansen has endured the most challenging part of her journey, including 16 rounds of chemotherapy, harsh medications, and surgery.

These treatments have changed her perspective on her work.

"Every time I'm writing a story or writing talking points, I'm thinking to myself if this were me, if this were a patient what would I want to hear. What would I need to see and know. Remember that I'm part of this community; my voice and my story matter," Hansen said.

Hansen's treatment continues as she prepares to begin radiation therapy the week of Thanksgiving.

