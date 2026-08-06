She lost her father to cancer. Now Dr. Monica Baskin is leading VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Monica Baskin is the new director of VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Baskin is making history as Massey's first female director and the first Black woman to lead a National Cancer Institute designated cancer center.

She replaces Dr. Robert Winn, who departed in June 2026 for a Philadelphia cancer center after nearly seven years at Massey.

During his tenure, Winn earned the center its prestigious comprehensive cancer center status, making it one of 57 recognized cancer centers in the nation.

Baskin said she intends to honor that legacy while moving the center forward.

"I think part of what I can do in respecting his legacy is continuing and moving us forward," Baskin said.

Rather than trying to replicate her predecessor's impact, Baskin said she is focused on bringing her own approach to the role.

"So, people always say that big shoes to fill, so that's a good thing I'm not trying to fill those shoes. I've got my own," Baskin said.

Winn recruited Baskin more than a year ago from the University of Pittsburgh to serve as Massey's deputy director of research.

The trained psychologist is a renowned researcher known for her community engagement work.

As director, Baskin said her first priority is bringing stability to the center amid uncertainty at the federal and state levels.

"I think one of the things that I've experienced even in the last year and certainly in the last six months is that people are really concerned... when there's a transition of leadership that's to be expected. We also know that there have been a lot of changes at the federal level in terms of funding. We know that even at the state level there's limited resources, so part of what I'm hoping to bring forward is a sense of calm and stability," Baskin said.

Early cancer detection is personal for Baskin. Her father died of colorectal cancer while she was in high school.

"No one should lose a parent at, at such an early age, and colorectal cancer is one of those cancers where we know we absolutely can get in there and prevent and do early detection," Baskin said.

Baskin now leads 250 scientists and clinical investigators focused on improving patients' quality of life.

She said the goal is to ensure research reaches the people who need it most.

"So, we don't want to just have discoveries for the sake of discovery and having them in journal articles we want to make sure that they can make it to the clinic and then they can impact everyday individuals' lives," Baskin said.

Baskin said the historic nature of her appointment carries weight beyond her own career.

"I know that there have been so many people that look like me that have the skills and the talent to have walked into this kind of role, but did not have the opportunity so it's important for me to take this opportunity and to succeed," Baskin said.

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