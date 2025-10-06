Breast cancer survivor prepares for 11th Making Strides walk

RICHMOND, Va. — Cammoletta Blount will lace up her walking shoes this month for what has become an annual tradition — her 11th Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

"I'm walking October 18th. It's a passion for me. I have to do this. I am," Blount said.

For Blount, Making Strides is more than just a walk.

"I walk to encourage, to educate and to just cheer people on," she said.

It's also a chance to connect with others who have had a similar journey.

In 2013, Blount had been living in Richmond for five years when her world turned upside down. She was approaching her 35th birthday, recently divorced, and about to start college when a medical exam changed everything.

"I never stop to think, 'Why me?'" Blount said.

A lump was discovered, and initially, doctors said it wasn't cancerous. But during surgery to remove it, the diagnosis changed.

"How did I get from not having cancer to hearing I have cancer? I cried because I couldn't process," Blount said. "Hearing that I have cancer, my entire world was upside down. I had to withdraw from school."

Blount was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. She didn't work for over a year as she underwent a lumpectomy, six rounds of chemotherapy, and other aggressive treatments.

The treatment took a devastating toll on her body.

"Where it basically took everything from me. Where at this point I'm losing my nails, lost all of my hair. Everything was different," Blount said. "I was super super sick. There are days I'm just laying in the bed, I cannot barely breathe."

The treatment also affected her memory, creating what she calls "memory fog."

"I had days where I left my house and I had no idea how to get back home," Blount said.

Blount's journey continued with a bilateral mastectomy and 33 rounds of radiation. When she finally completed treatment, she got to ring the ceremonial bell marking the end of her cancer journey.

"I get to ring the bell and I'm crying. I'm screaming. All the nurses were so excited because I'm at the end this journey and the beginning of my life," Blount said

That new beginning included graduating with a business degree and working at Dominion Energy, where she discovered a supportive community. The company sponsors Making Strides, and her coworkers join her in making keychain bracelets for the walk.

Now, Blount is ready to give back to the organization that supported her during her darkest days.

"With me giving back I can help someone get a ride to go to chemo treatments, probably pay for medications, whatever it is they need," Blount said.

Sometimes, her support comes simply from showing up and being present for others facing their own cancer battles.

"So even if it's not much conversation that look alone. It's yes, we got this. We're going to keep going," Blount said with a laugh.

Blount serves as Dominion's team leader for the Making Strides walk. The event takes place Saturday, October 18 in Monroe Park.

