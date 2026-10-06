Central Virginia Gulf War veteran beats breast cancer 3 times, gears up for 14th Making Strides walk

RICHMOND, Va. — A 62-year-old Gulf War veteran from Central Virginia has beaten breast cancer three separate times. On Saturday, Oct. 17, she will walk in Making Strides Central Virginia's 25th anniversary event at Monroe Park for the 14th time.

Tonja Ancrum calls sharing her story her life's purpose. She recently appeared in a Making Strides promotional video.

"If I can be a walking testimony. That's exactly what I am," Ancrum said.

Ancrum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1993 at 29 years old — two years after returning from the Gulf War. While stationed in Georgia, she began noticing something was wrong during training runs.

"[I] Would run back to the end of the formation to try and encourage these young soldiers to come on, catch up so on and so forth but I found myself getting tired a lot. I said, 'now wait just a minute,'" Ancrum said.

She got checked out immediately, and doctors did not waste time.

"He's like we need to take this out now," Ancrum said.

At the time, Ancrum had a 4-year-old daughter. She underwent intense chemotherapy and radiation.

"I did radiation first because they wanted to treat me aggressively because I was so young. So, I did the radiation and they gave me like 5,084 rads. That's the most you can get," Ancrum said.

Although medical experts have not found a direct link between Gulf War service and an increased cancer risk, Ancrum often wonders about the connection.

"Right before we went into the 100 day, the 100 hour war, it had black smoke and this had cancer causing agents in it. I mean, we had young men, 19, that came back home with testicular cancer. Men, 25, coming back with prostate cancer, so something was in the air," Ancrum said.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer again at 42 and 54. Each time, she was determined to fight.

"I just had to put my big girl pants on and say you know what I'm going have to fight," Ancrum said.

Ancrum tells her story through books and breast cancer organizations. She is a strong advocate for mammograms and research.

"I just love the breast cancer ribbon here," Ancrum said.

"The good news is more than 4 million survivors today because of the treatment and research that's going on," Ancrum said.

Her message to others facing a diagnosis is one of hope.

"I just want people to know that cancer is not... doesn't have to be what is called a death sentence. It doesn't. You can fight," Ancrum said.

Ancrum will walk with one of the top fundraising groups, the Ladies of Elegance, Incorporated. For her, the event is about more than crossing a finish line.

"It is amazing to see all the supporters there, all the caretakers and then the survivors. Just I mean they're surviving. They're striving. They're doing what I'm doing. They're sharing their story, encouraging others to do the same," Ancrum said.

"I'm glad I'm here," Ancrum said.

You can help make a difference by signing up to Make Strides Against Breast Cancer. The local Making Strides of Central Virginia walk is Saturday, October 17 at 9:00 a.m. at Monroe Park in Richmond.

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