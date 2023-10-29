‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning

Matthew Perry, renowned for portraying Chandler Bing in the popular series "Friends," has passed away from an apparent drowning.
Multiple reports confirm that the 54-year-old actor was found in his Los Angeles residence's hot tub around 4 p.m. Saturday, following a call to first responders after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.
No foul play was involved, according to sources who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on condition of anonymity.
According to the LA Times, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide unit have been assigned to the case.
This is a developing story, Scripps News has not been able to independently confirm the reports.
Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com
- 'Shaft' star Richard Roundtree dies at age 81
- Man United, England soccer great Bobby Charlton dies at 86
- Burt Young, actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83
Don't miss "Entertainment Tonight" with Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner weekdays at 7 p.m. on CBS 6. Then watch CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald.
📱More Entertainment News from WTVR.com
Richard Moll, ‘Night Court’ actor, dead at 80 'Shaft' star Richard Roundtree dies at age 81 🎄CBS holiday specials lineup is here! ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' returns Just in time for Halloween, it's Rocky Horror: The Concert in Richmond Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls relationship 'brutiful' Burt Young, actor who played Paulie in 'Rocky' films, dies at 83 The awesome reason rapper Missy Elliott donated $50,000 to Virginia hometown Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company,’ dead at 76 Swift's 'Eras Tour' becomes top-grossing domestic concert film ever Suzanne Somers, 'Three's Company' actress, dead at 76