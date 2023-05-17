Florida enacts new laws banning gender-affirming care for minors

Florida's republican Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that immediately bans gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

Other newly signed laws Wednesday also target drag shows, require that people use bathrooms that correspond to their sex, and prohibit schools from asking any student to "provide his or her preferred personal title or pronouns."

Gov. DeSantis signed the bills during an appearance at evangelical Cambridge Christian School in Tampa.

The bills reached easy approval in Florida's legislature, where Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

Under the new bills, state money can't be used to help give gender-affirming care. It also limits the treatment that adults can receive.

Planned Parenthood in Florida began canceling appointments immediately after Gov. DeSantis signed the bills.

SEE MORE: Missouri ends rule that limited trans care for minors, some adults

The bills run counter to guidelines from major medical associations. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that youths be given access to "comprehensive gender-affirming and developmentally appropriate health care." The American Medical Association supports "access to quality evidence-based health care regardless of gender or sexual orientation."

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Florida is now one of 19 states that currently hold laws or policies banning gender-affirming care for those under the age of 18. Eight more states are considering similar laws.

SEE MORE: Texas House to vote on bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com