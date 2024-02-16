Family mourns loss of Kansas City DJ killed at Chiefs rally shooting

Beto Lopez said it took him almost a day to realize his sister had been murdered.

"It's just a horrible feeling," he said.

Gomez, his two siblings — and the rest of their tight-knit family are dealing with the horrific death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Lopez-Galvan was one of the 23 people injured Wednesday at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station. Two juveniles got into an argument and began shooting, authorities said. The gunfire killed Lopez-Galvan, 44 — and wounded other members of her family along with nearly two-dozen people in total.

"We are all going to miss her," said Carmen Lopez Murguia, Lopez-Galvan's sister. "She was our baby sister."

Lopez-Galvan's family was her life, her family said.

"She loved her family and did everything for them," Lopez Murguia said. "She adored them, so she's a really, really big loss."

Lopez-Galvan, 44, was a popular disc jockey around the city and hosted a radio show on KKFI-FM, Taste of Tejano.

"It just shows what a big heart she had and the impact she had in this community," Lopez said.

The two juveniles had not been charged in her death by Thursday night.





This story was originally published by Abby Dodge and Steve Kaut at Scripps News Kansas City.

