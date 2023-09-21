'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud's cause of death revealed

Angus Cloud's cause of death has been revealed nearly two months after the actor died at the age of 25.

Cloud's death was due to an accidental overdose, the Alameda County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday. It said he suffered “acute intoxication” due to “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines.”

Cloud, who starred as Fezco on HBO’s “Euphoria,” died at his family’s home in Oakland, California, on July 31.

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the loss of his father, whom they buried the week prior.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the family statement said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

SEE MORE: Angus Cloud's mom says 'Euphoria' star did not intend to end his life

Four days later, Cloud's mother posted on Facebook saying her son's "struggles were real," but he "did not intend to end his life." She said he had been in deep grief about his father's "untimely death from mesothelioma" but that his last day was a joyful one, filled with him reorganizing his room with intent to stay there for a while to help the family financially and emotionally.

"When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning," her post said. "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

His mom continued to say his work on "Euphoria" became a "lightning rod" for inciting conversations about "compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love" and asked people to make acts of kindness a part of their daily lives to honor Cloud.

Cloud was scouted by a "Euphoria" casting associate while walking down the street in New York, where he had been working at a restaurant at the time. He went on to star in the show's first two seasons and has had film and music video roles. He was finishing up three film projects at the time of his death.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com