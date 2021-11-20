🎄When ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ airs on CBS 6 this year

Set your DVR, the beloved holiday classic "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" airs this Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. on CBS 6.

Narrated by Burl Ives, who is also heard as the voice of Sam the Snowman, this favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks.

The 1964 Rankin/Bass Production recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughing stock of all of Christmasville.

And don't miss the 38th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade on TV and stream the parade on WTVR.com beginning at 10 a.m.

Click here for a complete list of holiday programming on CBS 6.

