'Wheel of Fortune' and 'Jeopardy' will be on streaming services the day after TV

New episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will finally be available to stream on major streaming platforms.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that episodes of the popular game shows will be available on Hulu, Disney+ and Peacock starting in September. The episodes will be on the streaming services one day after they air on broadcast television.

While older episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" have been available to stream for years, this marks the first time current episodes will be accessible through streaming platforms shortly after their original broadcast.

Sony said it's excited to bring the shows to a wider audience. "Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are two of the most successful game shows in television history and we look forward to giving fans the best possible streaming access to our shows this fall," said Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, in a statement.