The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain tumor at 33

Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, “surrounded by his family and his bandmates.”

Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020, and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.

The Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were “devastated by the tragic and premature loss” of their bandmate.

“He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts," Parker's bandmates said in a Facebook post.

Condolences poured in on social media as news broke of the musician's passing.

"I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom," British songwriter Liam Payne said on Twitter. "He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted."

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s “All Time Low” and "Glad You Came.”

Parker is survived by his wife Kelsey, and their two children.