The Judds reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

Apr 04, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hit country duo The Judds are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades.

The mother-daughter duo are hitting the high note with their song “Love Will Build a Bridge” on the April 11 show on CBS.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is a fitting backdrop to the performance because they will be inducted into the hall of fame this year.

Wynonna tells the AP that it's a thrill to get her mother back on an awards stage again.

