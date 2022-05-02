Watch
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," her daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, said in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Posted at 9:07 PM, May 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly.

The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood.

Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting a Bible verse together.

The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences.

The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.

