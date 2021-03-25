Taylor Swift, Utah theme park drop lawsuits over 'Evermore' trademark

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Taylor Swift and a Utah theme park have dropped their lawsuits without monetary settlement, according to a spokesperson for Swift.

“As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement,” the spokesperson said.

In a text message, Evermore Parks CEO Ken Bretschneider said the park is “looking forward to moving forward in a positive direction" and is excited to open “Evermore Park’s spring/summer season MYTHOS in May.”

In February, Evermore Parks, based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, filed a lawsuit against Swift, claiming her newest album, titled "Evermore," violates the park's trademark rights.

Park owners said the album created "actual confusion" online.

At the time, Swift's lawyers said the allegations were baseless and refused to comply with a cease and desist letter sent to Swift in December.



Swift's rights management company, TAS, then counter-sued the Utah theme park, claiming the park used Swift's music without proper licensing.

According to Rolling Stone, the TAS suit alleged the theme park used three Taylor Swift songs without proper licenses and ignored messages from performance rights group BMI regarding the matter.

This story was originally published by Melanie Porter on KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah.