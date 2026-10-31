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Tamara Tunie earns Daytime Emmy lead actress honor in triumphant return to soaps

53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Tamara Tunie accepts the award for outstanding lead performer in a daytime drama series: actress for "Beyond the Gates" during the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Show
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Tamara Tunie of “Beyond the Gates” has won lead actress honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards. She made her return to the soap opera genre after 17 years away.

“My heart is so full right now," Tunie said. “This is the best welcome back to daytime ever. There is a host of Black actresses who paved the way for me, and I feel them as I stand here.”

Roger Howarth and Beth Maitland swept the supporting acting categories.

Howarth, who plays Matt Clark on "The Young and the Restless," first won in 1994 for his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live."

Maitland won for her role as Traci Abbott, which she originated in 1982.

Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd each won for their daytime talk shows that have since ended their runs.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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