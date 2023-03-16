Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk coming to Virginia Beach skateboarding festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk announced he's coming to Virginia Beach for the Jackalope action sports festival.

The three-day festival takes place at the Oceanfront from June 2 to June 4, 2023. The festival includes extreme sporting events like BMX, surfing and skateboarding.

During Virginia Beach's State of the City address, Hawk appeared in a video, announcing he'll perform in a Vert Showdown on June 3 at 8:30 p.m. The festival's website said Hawk will be joined by some of his friends including Reese Nelson.

