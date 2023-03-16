Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk coming to Virginia Beach skateboarding festival

Tony Hawk
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Skateboarder Tony Hawk poses before "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Tony Hawk
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 09:32:54-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk announced he's coming to Virginia Beach for the Jackalope action sports festival.

The three-day festival takes place at the Oceanfront from June 2 to June 4, 2023. The festival includes extreme sporting events like BMX, surfing and skateboarding.

During Virginia Beach's State of the City address, Hawk appeared in a video, announcing he'll perform in a Vert Showdown on June 3 at 8:30 p.m. The festival's website said Hawk will be joined by some of his friends including Reese Nelson.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.