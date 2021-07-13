Watch
Nickelodeon celebrates 'Blue's Clues' anniversary with movie

AP
This undated image released by Nickelodeon shows Joshua Dela Cruz who stars in the reboot of the preschool TV show "Blue's Clues," called "Blue's Clues & You!" Nickelodeon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular “Blue’s Clues” series by commissioning a movie featuring stars of the current reboot, “Blues Clues & You.” In the movie, Josh and Blue travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway show. (Nickelodeon via AP)
NEW YORK — Nickelodeon is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its popular “Blue’s Clues” series by commissioning a movie featuring stars of the current reboot, “Blues Clues & You.”

In the movie, Josh and Blue travel to New York City to audition for a Broadway show.

Production begins this summer.

The original “Blue’s Clues” debuted on the kids' network on Sept. 8, 1996, and ran for six seasons, while the new show is in its second season.

Current star Josh Dela Cruz will appear in a nostalgic music video with former hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton.

Old episodes of “Blue’s Clues” are currently available for streaming.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
