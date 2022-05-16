Watch
Naomi Judd celebrated at 'River of Time' memorial service

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
Wynonna Judd speaks during a tribute to her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 9:25 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 21:25:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Naomi Judd was celebrated with words and soaring music at a public memorial service.

The concert ended with her daughter Wynonna announcing that a tour planned for later this year would go on.

Sunday's “River of Time” public memorial was held at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

It included performances by Wynonna Judd and some of country's biggest stars, including Brad Paisley, Emmylou Harris and Brandi Carlile.

Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before she and daughter Wynonna were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Naomi Judd A River of Time Celebration
Ashley Judd speaks during a tribute to her mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

