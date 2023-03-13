Michelle Yeoh wins best actress Oscar for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

LOS ANGELES — For Michelle Yeoh, it was an Oscar.

For Asian women, it was history.

Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) became the first Asian woman to win best actress.

Like many winners, she let the emotions out when she got on stage. Clutching at her chest, she laughed nervously, took a deep breath and said “thank you” twice.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me, watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said, as she hoisted the statuette. “And ladies,” the 60-year-old Malaysian-born actor added, “don’t let anybody tell you are ever past your prime.”