Michael Keaton says he and director Tim Burton are doing ‘Beetlejuice 2’ ‘exactly like we did the first movie’

Most would agree the 1988 film “Beetlejuice” is a classic. And two of the main creative forces behind the macabre and comedic movie – titular star Michael Keaton and visionary director Tim Burton – say they plan to stick closely to the iconic film as they tackle its long-awaited sequel.

Oscar nominee Keaton spoke with British film magazine Empire over the weekend about he and Burton’s plans for making the sequel, which has teased followers of Hollywood for decades.

“We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time,” Keaton said, noting the importance of using practical effects and “improvising and riffing, but literally handmade stuff like people creating things with their hands and building something.”

Keaton added that making the sequel is “the most fun I’ve had working on a movie in I can’t tell you how long.”

The first “Beetlejuice” saw Keaton as a fast-talking and highly inappropriate poltergeist who searches to take advantage of a “recently deceased” couple as well as their former home’s wacky new tenants.

CNN previously reported that producing studio Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed the release date of “Beetlejuice 2” for September 6, 2024. (CNN and Warner Bros. are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The film’s IMDb page lists returning cast members, including Keaton, Winona Ryder as gothic heroine Lydia, and Catherine O’Hara. There’s also a set of newcomers set to join the franchise, including Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci, who is set to play Beetlejuice’s wife. “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega is also listed as part of the cast, playing Lydia’s daughter.