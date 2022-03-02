Judge declares Kim Kardashian legally single

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian gained a victory Wednesday in her ongoing divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

Los Angels County Judge Steve Cochran granted Kardashian's request to be a legally single woman during a bifurcation hearing, according to the Associated Press.

The 41-year-old appeared via videoconference for the hearing, while Ye, who previously objected to her request to be declared legally single, did not attend.

Kardashian was asked a series of questions, including if she wanted to become a single person. She answered, "Yes," the news outlet reported.

According to People, the judge's ruling comes three months after the reality star asked for her marital status to be changed.

Billboard reported that the judge granted West’s request that “any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of them dies.”

The judge rejected West's request to block her from transferring assets out of any of her trusts, the news outlet reported.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West last February.

They share four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.