Jennifer Hudson reunites with ex-'American Idol' Judge Simon Cowell on new show Monday at 3 p.m.

Jennifer Hudson makes an emotional hosting debut on the series premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” Monday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

Hudson kicks off her new talk show with a blast from her past! Former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell joins the EGOT winner on her premiere episode for their first sit-down conversation since she placed seventh on Season 3 of the singing competition series in 2004.

For the first time in 18 years, Jennifer and Simon discuss her elimination from “American Idol” and whether Jennifer would change anything about that night.

The newly minted talk show host, rocking an outfit inspired by her “Idol” days, also asks Simon for his advice as she embarks on this new chapter.

Plus, the premiere marks Jennifer’s 41st birthday and Simon helps her celebrate with presents and cake. Don't miss all of the to celebratory moments and fun surprises!

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Hudson also gives singer Amaye Love from Atlanta the surprise of a lifetime.

Amaye thinks she’s on the WB lot for a Studio Tour – what she doesn’t know is that she was nominated by a friend for Jennifer’s Surprise Spotlight!

After Jennifer and her audience surprise Amaye, she gets a glam makeover and dazzles the crowd with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing!"

Premiere week continues with an all-star lineup of guests, including Magic Johnson, Mickey Guyton, Yvonne Orji, Hannah Waddingham, and Viola Davis.