'The Jennifer Hudson Show' is coming to CBS 6 Monday!

Don't miss the premiere of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" next Monday at 3 p.m. on CBS 6! Check out the all-star lineup of guests set to join Hudson on her new talk show.

Monday, Sept. 12: The EGOT winner will go back to where it all began by reuniting with former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell on her premiere episode for their first sit-down conversation since placing seventh on the singing competition series in 2004. The talk show premiere will also mark Hudson’s 41st birthday, filled with celebratory moments and fun surprises.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Hudson will chat with NBA legend Magic Johnson, followed by an interview and performance by Mickey Guyton, the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in a country category.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Comedian and Emmy Award-nominated actress from the hit series “Insecure” Yvonne Orji will join Hudson in-studio.

Thursday, Sept. 15: Emmy Award-winning star of “Ted Lasso” Hannah Waddingham will chat about the hit show and her new movie, “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Friday, Sept. 16: Premiere week will wrap with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Viola Davis who will discuss her new film, “The Woman King.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. The series will be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired.

