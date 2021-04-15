J-Rod no more: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially split

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J-Lo and A-Rod are no longer J-Rod — officially.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement. USA Today also confirmed the split.

“We are better as friends,” the statement says.

They also said they’ll continue to work together and support each other on their shard businesses and projects.

The singer and former baseball slugger started dating in early 2017.

They issued a statement in March that disputed reports they were breaking up.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

