Grammys 2023 live updates: Latest news from red carpet, show

LOS ANGELES — Follow along for real-time, on-the-carpet and behind-the-scenes updates on the 2023 Grammy Awards from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Pacific — are brought to you by AP journalists at the show in Los Angeles and around the country.

___

MIC DROP(S)

Host Trevor Noah said he’d be floating around the room all night: “Think of me as a Chinese spy balloon.”

Some of his selected jokes:

On Bad Bunny: “That album is so fly it makes Trump want to learn Spanish.”

On Beyoncé: “Beyoncé is nominated for her album Renaissance, which is better than anything from the actual Renaissance in my opinion, which was just pictures of grapes and stuff.

On Harry Styles: “Women throw their panties at this man, then he puts them on and looks better than they do.”

On Lizzo: “The most famous flute player in the world since … I’m sure there were others.”

On Taylor Swift: “The only music we listened to more than Taylor Swift’s last year was the hold music for Southwest Airlines.”

___

5:10 p.m.

Trevor Noah opened the Grammy Awards standing outside Crypto.Com Arena, celebrating the show’s return to its traditional Los Angeles home for the first time since 2020.

“The best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities,” Noah said.

He then introduced a show-opening performance from Bad Bunny, who started out alone on a platform before the aisles were flood with dancers, some in multicolored skirts, some in giant masks.

After the performance, Noah — returning for a third straight year — opened his monologue amid the audience.

“Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room,” he told AP's Jonathan Landrum Jr. last week. “That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relation to them. It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”

___

READ MORE

Catch AP's live show from the red carpet? Read this story by co-host Gary Gerard Hamilton on what's behind the trend of R&B music becoming more explicit than ever.

___

SNAPSHOT

Fashion lover Harry Styles walked the carpet in a rainbow harlequin pattern jumpsuit adorned with Swarovski crystals. His low-cut, multicolored Egonlab look drew cheers. Egonlab is a young brand out of Paris.

___

TROPHY TALLY

It isn’t just on television where awards show producers are tough with the music that not-so-subtly tells a winner to wrap things up and get off the stage.

It was a big part of the pre-telecast streamed online, too. After all, there were around 80 Grammys to give out in only three hours.

So it no doubt made for some bruised feelings. If artists didn’t take the hint and wrap things up, an offscreen announcer might even move directly into the next award. And in a big theater, sometimes winners had a long walk to the stage.

Which brings us to the unfortunate Molly Tuttle and her band, the Golden Highway, winner of a Grammy for best bluegrass album. She didn’t even make it up to the stage in time to pick up the trophy. Producers were on to the next award. Even though she got there late, she was out of luck.

___

LINER NOTES

The Grammys added five new categories to this year's awards slate: songwriter of the year, non-classical; best spoken word poetry album; alternative music performance; Americana performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

___

TROPHY TALLY

Tobias Jesso Jr. won the first non-classical songwriter of the year award. The new category recognizes one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work during an eligibility year.

The songwriter’s category takes a different approach than song of the year, which awards the songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.

“To the songwriting community, this is a big win,” said Jesso Jr., who has worked with a number of major artists including Adele, Harry Styles and FKA Twigs.

___

TROPHY TALLY

Bonnie Raitt has won a dozen Grammys spanning more than three decades and a lifetime achievement award.

But she had never won as a songwriter until Sunday.

She won best Americana Roots song for writing “Just Like That.” It was her second straight Grammy win, after also winning best Americana performance, and she had to return to the stage moments after leaving it.

“It’s been so long, hi!” she said. “Thank you so much for honoring my own songwriting.”

“Just Like That” is also nominated for song of the year, to be given away later tonight.

___

MIC DROP

“Let it be known, this is for the poets y’all.”

— J. Ivy, thrusting his Grammy for best spoken word poetry album into the air.

The Chicago wordsmith shouted out his high school English teacher 30 years after she singled him out in class.

Ivy’s teacher, Paula Argue, assigned him to write a poem and read it aloud in class at Rich Central High in suburban Chicago. As a shy kid, he was nervous.

“I received a standing ovation that day and I decided to keep going,” Ivy said. “Somebody saw me and gave me a chance.”

___

SNAPSHOT

Shania Twain isn’t up for a Grammy. She’s not presenting. That, she says, freed her to have fun with fashion. Twain’s hair was red and her Harris Reed wide-belled pantsuit was adorned with huge black polka dots against white. She topped it off with a high, matching wide-brim hat.

“Here I am with all my new fun things to wear,” she says.

Reed is a young British designer she wanted to support. Her goal: “I just wanted to add some pop and cheer.”

___

THEY SAID IT

“I’m probably going to drink.”

— Carly Pearce, on how she’s going to celebrate her first Grammy. She and Ashley McBryde won for best country duo/group performance for “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

___

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP

The Grammys marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop brought out icons like Grandmaster Flash, a pioneer in DJing, who said he was “like a happy granddad.”

“It’s been 50 years. ... I can remember when this was just recreation, going to the park, taking our makeshift sound systems in a supermarket cart, going to your nearest park, plugging in and just doing block parties and here we are now,” he said. “It’s unarguably the biggest music on planet Earth.”

___

MIC DROP

“We're here with our pockets empty, but our hands aren't!”

— Sir the Baptist, accepting the award for best roots gospel album on behalf of the Tennessee State University Marching Band for “The Urban Hymnal.” Baptist used his acceptance speech to highlight how underfunded historically Black colleges and universities like Tennessee state are, saying he had to “put my last dime in order to get us across the line.”

The nomination alone marked the first time a college marching band had been nominated in the category, especially significant given the role marching bands play in HBCUs' identities and culture as AP's Travis Loller explained last month. With the win, Tennessee State's “Aristocrat of Bands” beat out the likes of Willie Nelson.

___

TROPHY TALLY

Kendrick Lamar can’t be beat for best rap performance.

He extended his record in the category with a sixth career trophy for “The Heart Part 5.”

The 35-year-old rapper from nearby Compton put even more distance between himself and Kanye West and Jay-Z, who are tied with two wins apiece.

Lamar also was honored for his writing with a Grammy for best rap song for “The Heart Part 5.” He shared it with three co-writers.

___

THEY SAID IT

“It’s rock ‘n’ roll, man."

— Brandi Carlile, after jogging onstage to accept the trophy for best rock performance for “Broken Horses.” Carlile was the only woman nominated this year in a category long dominated by men.

She wasn't gone from the stage for long. She soon returned to collect the Grammy for best rock song, a writer’s award. She co-wrote “Broken Horses” with twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

“Oh my god, this is amazing,” Carlisle shouted. “Oh, I’ll never be the same.”

___

TROPHY TALLY

On the heels of announcing the end of his touring days, Ozzy Osbourne has won two Grammys.

“Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi won the best metal performance and his album “Patient Number 9” won best rock album. Osbourne’s 2020 album “Ordinary Man” was well received and his 2022 album “Patient Number 9” came into the Grammys with four nominations. The one with Iommi reunited him with his Black Sabbath bandmate. Osbourne did not attend.

___

MIC DROP

“I just EGOT!”

— Viola Davis, picking up her Grammy Award for spoken word album. Davis has an Emmy for “How to Get Away With Murder,” an Oscar for “Fences,” a Tony for both “King Hedley II” and “Fences” and now a Grammy for her audiobook performance of her memoir “Finding Me.”